Greek Ferry Rescues 75 People from Sailboat in Distress



A Greek ferry diverted Sunday, June 1, from its normal course responding to a distress call. The Hellenic Coast Guard reported the incident but did not supply details on the people who are believed to be migrants or their attempted destination.

The first reports of the unfolding situation came from some of the 200 passengers aboard the interisland ferry Blue Star Xios. They reported that the 14,000 gross ton ferry was stopped early Sunday morning and had put down a boat possibly searching for migrants.

The authorities reported that a distress call came from the sailboat which was located approximately 14 nautical miles off the island of Karpathos in the southeastern Aegean. Reports said the weather conditions were mild with wind considered to be a fresh breeze at around 20 knots.

Built in 2007, the ferry is 141 meters (462 feet) in length. It has limited accommodations carrying a total of 1,700 passengers mostly in seating. It is a RoRo with a garage.

Passengers from the ferry posted videos online showing the sailboat coming alongside packed with people. Reports indicate between 70 and 75 people were taken from the overloaded boat onto the ferry. A Greek coast guard vessel was reportedly standing by during the operation.

Greece has had a tumultuous relationship with the influx of migrants and frequent disputes with Turkey which accuses Greece of driving back the migrants. In the latest development in the struggle over the flow of migrants, prosecutors in Greece last week charged 17 crewmembers from a Hellenic Coast Guard cutter for their involvement in a 2023 incident in which another overcrowded boat overturned. Only about 100 people survived, while 72 bodies were recovered and there were accusations that several hundred went down with the boat. The Coast Guard had been tracking the boat and survivors accused a patrol boat of contributing to the loss of the boat.

International organizations have been critical of the organization of operations in the Eastern Mediterranean to handle the flow of migrants. They have called for reforms to organize and coordinate the rescue efforts.

