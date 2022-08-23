Largest Contract Award to Date for Harland & Wolff (Arnish)

Harland & Wolff, the iconic multisite fabrication company with over 160 years of maritime and offshore engineering pedigree is delighted to announce that its Arnish yard has been awarded a contract for the fabrication of eight ground anchor and A-space frames by a Greenland-based mining company.

The full scope of work will include four ground anchor frames and four A-space frames as well as other steel components. The frame components will make up part of the barge mooring system located at the Greenland based mine and will allow the barges to moor at the quayside.

Work on the project is due to commence in September 2022, with final delivery by April 2023.

John Wood, Group Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are delighted that we have been trusted to deliver critical components for this mining infrastructure project. Selected for its location and extensive on-site capability, this is the Arnish yard's first export project within the mining sector. Further supporting the Group's multi-market strategy, Harland & Wolff (Arnish) has now delivered components in the nuclear, renewables, marine and oil and gas sectors in 2022 alone. We now look forward to delivering these key mining components over the next ten months and to a long prosperous partnership."

Harland & Wolff is a multisite fabrication company, operating in the maritime and offshore industry through five markets: commercial, cruise and ferry, defense, energy and renewables.

Its Belfast yard is one of Europe’s largest heavy engineering facilities, with deep water access, two of Europe’s largest drydocks, ample quayside and vast fabrication halls. As a result of the acquisition of Harland & Wolff (Appledore) in August 2020, the company has been able to capitalize on opportunities at both ends of the ship-repair and shipbuilding markets where there will be significant demand.

In February 2021, the company acquired the assets of two Scottish-based yards along the east and west coasts. Now known as Harland & Wolff (Methil) and Harland & Wolff (Arnish).



