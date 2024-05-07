Langh Ship’s Third 7800 dwt Newbuilding has Set Sail for Europe

[By: Langh Ship]

The final vessel of Langh Ship’s multipurpose newbuilding series, named Sofia during a ceremony in Ningbo, China, has begun her journey towards Europe through Singapore Strait and around Africa.

Like her sister vessels, Sofia is purposely built to carry the stainless steel coils that Outokumpu produces in Finland. The liner service is established between Outokumpu factories in Tornio, Finland and Terneuzen in the Netherlands. There is a good balance of cargo flows, with stainless steel going southbound, and raw materials, often recycled steel scrap, going back to north Finland to the steel mill. Langh Ship and Outokumpu have a longstanding partnership and through the delivery of the newbuildings, increasing cargo flows are carried on Langh Ship’s vessels. There will soon be altogether six vessels from Langh Ship operating in Outokumpu liner service.

The northern parts of the Baltic Sea, where Tornio is situated, are demanding trading areas. Withstanding these harsh winter conditions requires special technical characteristics from the vessel, not to mention excellent winter navigation skills from the crew. At Langh Ship we take great pride in our expertise and experience in trading in such waters.

Langh Ship also strives to continually find new ways to improve the fleet’s environmental footprint.

“It is truly inspiring to work as logistics provider for Outokumpu, as both parties share the passion to reduce emissions from shipping and continuously keep looking for more energy efficient transport solutions. Now the latest ongoing project involves carbon capture, where we pilot a solution developed by Langh Tech on one of the vessels that we have in Outokumpu liner service”, says Langh Ship’s Managing Director Laura Langh-Lagerlöf.