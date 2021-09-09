LALIZAS Service Station in Middle East Celebrates 1 Year of Operation

[By: LALIZAS]

LALIZAS is pleased to announce that its Service Station in Middle East, based in the United Arab Emirates, has completed one year of successful operation.

Taking into account that their partners operate under challenging conditions, LALIZAS highly skilled team of experts provides any vessel or oil rig/platform with LSA/FFE inspections & services that meet the highest standards.

The Service Station, located in Fujairah, is one stop provider for marine safety services and supply requirements, approved by International Association of Classification Societies, ABS, RINA, LR, NKK, DNV-GL, IRS and Local Authority of United Arab Emirates.

The Service Station covers a wide range of inspections in all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ports and anchorages, namely, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

Service is offered for equipment such as life rafts, life jackets, immersion suits, chemical suits, breathing devices and fire extinguishers and all types of firefighting systems on board vessels while the experienced team provides inspection of lifeboats, rescue boats and their launching appliances. Load testing of cranes and gangways, annual inspection and testing of elevators and automation services are also provided.

Having a solid expertise, the LALIZAS team undertakes inspections responsibly, so that your equipment is certified & fully operational, should the need arise.

For LALIZAS “Safety is not just a product, it’s an ongoing process.”

