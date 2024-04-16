LALIZAS Announces the Acquisition of Revere Survival

[By: LALIZAS]

LALIZAS is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Revere Survival, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of liferafts and other premium survival equipment for the recreational and commercial markets; a move that marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards continued growth and expansion.

#thelalizasforce has already developed a strong presence in the U.S. market since 2018 with the acquisition of LALIZAS/ALEXANDER in Houston, TX & Houma, LA (former Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety).

In the frame of wisely seizing opportunities for growth, LALIZAS made one more strategic acquisition in order to expand its offerings on the continent of North America.

The acquisition of Revere Survival in Jacksonville, FL will allow LALIZAS to enhance its presence in the U.S. market, leveraging the resources and expertise gained from the acquired entity. The overall communication between Alliance Marine (the former owner of Revere) and LALIZAS was exemplary during the transition period, making things move swiftly and smoothly. Their decision to depart with Revere was simply based on their focus, which is the European Market.

Jeremy Tedguy, President of Alliance Marine Group: “Alliance Marine strategy is focused on the European market with the ambition to be the primary platform for B2B & B2C distribution of parts and equipment serving both recreational boating and professional marine industries. For this reason, we are glad to see Revere joining Lalizas to continue expanding in the U.S. market. Revere did a fantastic job, delivering a +50% growth since 2018. We thank all the team for their professionalism and strong partnership with Ocean Safety.”

Alistair Hackett, Managing Director of Ocean Safety: “We have had a fantastic working relationship with Revere Survival, working together to develop product synergies and sales

across the USA. This divestment has no consequence on the servicing of our products in the U.S., in particular for Ocean Safety liferafts for which the current service station network will be continuously supported. To Revere’s team and Lalizas, we wish them ‘all the best’ for the future.”

“The acquisition of Revere aligns perfectly with our strategic vision and will enable us to enhance our product offerings, expand our market reach, and strengthen our position in the U.S. market. As we move forward with the integration process, our top priority remains ensuring a seamless transition for our employees, suppliers and customers. We are committed to exploring synergies and maintaining the high standards of quality and service that our companies are known for, while also exploring new ways to drive success,” commented Stavros Lalizas, Founder & CEO of LALIZAS.

For every new acquisition made, there is an “acquisition and implementation team” formed under the leadership of Mr. Lalizas himself, which takes care of the integration process making the new business part of LALIZAS, and has the task of finding any synergies between the new business unit and the current activities of the company.

LALIZAS was founded by Mr. Stavros Lalizas on 1982, and still proudly preserves the character of a family-owned business, which continuously grows. In the past, LALIZAS has proven to be able to turn companies that acquires into even more successful and profitable businesses.