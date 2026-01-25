Laborde Products Supplies Mitsubishi Tier 4 Power for Blessey Marine

[By: Laborde Products]

The M/V Capt. Daniel Armstrong, a new-construction 2,600-horsepower towboat and the first Tier 4 vessel in the Blessey Marine Services fleet, has entered service powered by a Mitsubishi S12R marine engine supplied and supported by Laborde Products. The vessel was christened on January 14, 2026, at Web Fleet in Channelview, TX.

The Capt. Daniel Armstrong represents a significant milestone for Blessey Marine Services as the company steps into Tier 4 propulsion for the first time. The Mitsubishi S12R platform was selected to deliver the horsepower, emissions compliance, and operational consistency required for demanding inland towing service.

During the christening ceremony, Blessey leadership reflected on the importance of guidance and support during the company’s first Tier 4 project.

Speaking directly to the transition into new emissions territory, Clark Todd, President and CEO of Blessey Marine Services, credited Laborde’s hands-on involvement throughout the process. “Brian, to your crew, to your incredible, amazing crew at Laborde Products, thank you so much for all that you’ve done in helping guide us, as this is our first venture into the Tier 4 world,” said Todd.

The vessel is named in honor of Captain Daniel Armstrong, who addressed the crowd during the ceremony and affectionately referred to the towboat as “The Beast of the Waterways,” a nod to both its power and presence on the river.

For Laborde, the project reflects the kind of careful planning and close coordination required when operators move into Tier 4 propulsion for the first time.

“Anytime an operator takes their first step into Tier 4, the details matter,” said Jared Legendre, Vice President of Sales at Laborde Products. “This project was about guiding the process and staying engaged through every phase so the Capt. Daniel Armstrong could go to work as intended.”

With the Capt. Daniel Armstrong now in service, Blessey Marine adds a Tier 4 platform built to meet current emissions standards while maintaining the power and response required for inland towing operations.