Laborde Products Clarifies Business Focus Amid Market Confusion

[By: Laborde Products]

Laborde Products, a leading provider of marine engines, parts, and services, is addressing recent market confusion stemming from the activities of a similarly named company, Laborde Marine.

Laborde Products wishes to clarify that it is not engaged in the operation of marine vessels and remains dedicated solely to supporting the marine industry with high-quality engines and related services.

Over the past few weeks, several of Laborde Products' valued customers have expressed concerns about potential competition, mistakenly believing that Laborde Products has ventured into the business of operating boats in the inland marine market. This misunderstanding has surfaced due to the coincidental entry of Laborde Marine or Labmar Inland into the inland marine business. Laborde Marine is a completely separate entity with no affiliation or connection to Laborde Products.

“Our primary focus has always been on providing exceptional marine engines and service to our customers,” said Brian Laborde, President and CEO of Laborde Products. “We want to reassure our clients that Laborde Products is not, and will not be, involved in operating vessels. Our commitment remains steadfast in supporting our partners with the best products and services in the industry.”

Laborde Products has built a strong reputation over the years for its dedication to customer service and its expertise in marine engines. The company continues to thrive on the trust and

loyalty of its customers, and it is committed to maintaining these valued relationships. "We deeply value the partnerships we have established with our customers," added Brian Laborde. "Our mission is to support their success, and we are here for them, whatever they need. We appreciate their continued trust and look forward to many more years of collaboration."

Laborde Products encourages any customers or partners with questions or concerns to reach out directly for further clarification. The company is committed to open communication and ensuring that all its clients are well-informed and confident in their business relationships.