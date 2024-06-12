Laborde Products Announces Appointment of New Vice President of Sales

[By: Laborde Products]

Laborde Products, a leader in the maritime industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Lee Newman as the new Vice President of Sales. With 26 years of sales management experience in the cardiovascular medical device industry, Lee brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team.

Lee has dedicated his career to enhancing human lives through innovative, consultative partnerships and cutting-edge technology in the medical device sector. His journey from the hearts of humans to the heart of commerce reflects a commitment to driving growth and fostering strong, consultative sales relationships.

"I am excited to join Laborde Products and bring my experience in sales and marketing to the maritime industry," said Lee. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Laborde Products to drive growth, forge strong partnerships, and continue the company's legacy of excellence."

At Laborde Products, Lee will steer our growth in the maritime sector, navigating new challenges, and continuing to build strong, consultative sales partnerships. This transition from healthcare to maritime presents exciting opportunities to apply his expertise in sales leadership and strategic marketing to a field vital to global commerce.

"I am enthusiastic about this new role and eager to contribute to an industry that is essential to our global economy," Lee added.

Trace Laborde, who previously held the position of Vice President of Sales, has transitioned to the role of Vice President of Business Development. Reflecting on Lee’s appointment, Trace said he looks forward to the innovative strategies and fresh perspectives he will bring to our company.

"We are excited to welcome Lee to his new role with the Laborde Products family. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach in the maritime industry,” said Trace. “As for me, I am eager to take on my new role as Vice President of Business Development and look forward to working closely with Lee to drive our company's growth and success."