KVH Provides Extra Support to Industry During COVID-19 Pandemic

By The Maritime Executive 03-31-2020 05:45:26

KVH is working around the clock to support the connectivity needs of the thousands of vessels and seafarers worldwide that rely on KVH VSAT services. Aware of the importance of VSAT services to vessels and seafarers at this time, KVH last week began a program of reduced costs to customers requesting data plan upgrades and reduced costs on the Crew Calling cards that individual seafarers use for connectivity services. In addition, KVH’s programs and services in support of crew welfare and communications include:

• Free delivery of NEWSlink’s daily Maritime News edition containing global COVID-19 coverage – emailed to all KVH VSAT customers

• Free delivery via the KVH Link service of the World Health Organization video about COVID-19 protection

• Daily, country-specific coverage on COVID-19 in all KVH NEWSlink newspapers

• News, entertainment, and sports content via the KVH Link service

• Free VoIP calls to ISWAN’s SeafarerHelp hotline for seafarers on vessels with KVH service; this service began in February and is ongoing

• KVH’s field services and tech support teams are continuing their work of installations and repair services around the world. They are collaborating with KVH’s local partners to observe all local port restrictions and country lockdowns; it’s a rapidly changing situation and their skill and flexibility has never been more appreciated

• KVH’s many ongoing crew welfare and communications initiatives are described in the crew wellbeing section of KVH’s website: Crew Connections

MARITIME IoT Webinar:

With CMA Shipping 2020 postponed from its original March 31-April 2 dates, KVH is hosting a Virtual CMA webinar this Thursday on the topic of maritime IoT. Join KVH Industries’ CMO Elizabeth Jackson and Maritime IoT Business Development Director Sven-Eric Brooks as they explore the impact of IoT technology and connectivity on maritime service business models, and how connectivity can unlock the real-time benefits of IoT at sea—in a free webinar this Thursday, April 2, at 12:00 pm EDT. Register today: https://bit.ly/2UqRZrz

