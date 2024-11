KVH & Pacific Basin Finish Hybrid Connectivity & Network Management Upgrade

[By: KVH Industries, Inc]

KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), today announced that it has substantially completed a 75-vessel connectivity upgrade for commercial dry bulk operator Pacific Basin Shipping, a longtime KVH customer. KVH is delivering worldwide communications to more than 75 Pacific Basin vessels using the KVH ONE® multi-orbit, multi-channel network, including the addition of Low Earth Orbit service via Starlink. These vessels are using KVH TracPhone® V7-HTS terminals, new Starlink Flat High Performance terminals, and KVH’s CommBox™ Edge Communications Gateway onboard. This upgrade was carried out under the terms of a new agreement signed in July 2024.

“It’s been our pleasure to help Pacific Basin ships and crews remain always connected since 2016, and we are honored that they elected to continue their longstanding partnership with us,” says Ken Loke, KVH’s vice president of Asia-Pacific sales. “By choosing our global VSAT service, TracPhone V7-HTS, and Starlink, together with our advanced CommBox Edge, Pacific Basin once again illustrates its commitment to providing innovative world-class maritime connectivity for its vessels and seafarers by taking full advantage of KVH’s fully integrated hybrid solutions.”

“Pacific Basin is focused on the highest possible quality operations and the promotion of the highest standards of welfare for our crews across our fleet,” said Harsh Bhave, Director of Fleet Management, Pacific Basin. “This installation recognizes the need to add smart bandwidth that can enable next level performance for our ships and our people.”

KVH’s TracPhone V7-HTS terminals feature Ku-band satellite interconnectivity delivered by a global network of high-throughput satellites (HTS) powered by Intelsat and delivering connection speeds as fast as 10/2 Mbps (down/up). Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency Internet using a high-performance, electronically steered flat panel array. Thanks to plug-and-play integration with KVH’s CommBox Edge 6 belowdeck appliance, intelligent hybrid switching will ensure that customers take full advantage of KVH ONE network, including Starlink, for uninterrupted connectivity worldwide.

CommBox Edge is an all-in-one management toolbox for maritime IT professionals who want to control the growing array of wide area network (WAN) options, such as the VSAT, low earth orbit (LEO) services, 5G cellular, and other services available through the KVH ONE global network. It employs dynamic network and bandwidth management over these networks with an extensive suite of data and user controls, real-time reporting, and more. It delivers outstanding performance for crew, guest, and vessel communications thanks to a versatile, secure, fast SD-WAN architecture with cloud-based management.