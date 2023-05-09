KVH ONE OpenNet Program Brings Benefits of KVH Global HTS Network

KVH Global VSAT Coverage Map

[By: KVH Industries, Inc.]

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), is pleased to announce a new program for leisure and commercial vessels: the KVH ONE™ OpenNet Program. Vessels of all sizes and types can use their existing non-KVH VSAT antenna to enjoy global VSAT coverage, 24/7 airtime and technical support, and a powerful suite of value-added services from KVH, all thanks to a simple software update. No hardware exchanges are needed to subscribe to the service.

“The KVH ONE OpenNet Program enables both leisure and commercial vessel owners to maximize their investment in their current onboard SATCOM system, while taking advantage of the KVH ONE global high-throughput satellite (HTS) network,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This new program expands the airtime options available to customers. Fleets with terminals from multiple manufacturers will now enjoy a consistent airtime experience. Likewise, we’re delivering a new level of flexibility to OEMs that wish to install terminals during construction and permit their customers to select their preferred airtime upon delivery.”

Customers in the KVH ONE OpenNet Program will have access to the mobile-responsive KVH Manager suite of tools for application controls, data usage alerts, and more. Mariners can also take advantage of KVH Managed Firewall for enterprise-grade cybersecurity, KVH Cloud Email to keep crews connected easily and affordably, and KVH Elite™, the premier unlimited streaming package for yachts and charters. Customers can choose from among KVH’s affordable airtime plans and enjoy benefits like month-to- month subscriptions and 276 million sq. km (106+ million sq. miles) of coverage via KVH’s global, layered Ku-band HTS network, powered by Intelsat.

The KVH ONE OpenNet Program is compatible with most Intellian, Cobham, and other maritime VSAT terminals. Those interested in the program can visit http://www.kvh.com/OpenNet for more details.

The KVH ONE OpenNet Program is the latest addition to KVH’s growing suite of value-added services for maritime communications, joining popular options such as Crew Internet, providing vital crew connectivity and traffic allocation enablement, and KVH Link, a leading digital news and entertainment experience for crew wellbeing.

For more information about the KVH ONE OpenNet Program please visit http://www.kvh.com.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.