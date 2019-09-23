Kumera Corporation Takes Over C.u.W. Keller GmbH

The Kumera Corporation, Finland is taking over industrial and marine gearbox manufacturer, C.u.W. Keller GmbH Co. & KG, Troisdorf, Germany.

The German subsidiary of the Kumera Corporation, Kumera Getriebe GmbH will continue the activities of the C.u.W. Keller. The workload for about 160 employees is high, and the company will ensure a smooth transition occurs.

The Kumera Corporation, which was established in 1947 and is family owned, consists of three core businesses; process equipment for base metals, metal foundry and mechanical power transmissions for marine and industrial applications.

The Kumera Corporation employs 650 people at manufacturing locations in Finland, Austria, Norway, China and now in Germany. It promotes equipment, products and services through own sales organization and large agent network worldwide, which is very compatible with Keller’s marketing network.

The power transmissions of the Kumera Corporation have wide range of standard and tailor-made gearboxes for industrial application in the pulp and paper and metallurgical industries as well as marine transmissions and propulsion systems for mid-size seagoing vessels.

The product lines of Kumera and Keller complete each other perfectly. The companies shall combine their skills and know how in R&D as well as improve production efficiency and utilization of their increased volumes in economical purchasing and subcontracting.

“This is definitely a great opportunity for both companies to strengthen their position on the world market. I am looking forward to a full acceptance of the Keller staff to welcome the new owner and hope that their contribution will make the company achieve our planned goals. The Keller high quality products and technical superiority is widely recognized by the loyal clientele and sets a firm foundation for future efforts,” says Helmut Hochegger, currently acting as Managing Director of Kumera Antriebstechnik GmbH, Graz. He is an Austrian citizen. He is nominated as the new Managing Director of Kumera Getriebe GmbH.

