KR, Sinokor, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution Join Forces

[By: Korean Register]

KR (Korean Register) has partnered with Sinokor Merchant Marine and HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HD HMS) to revolutionize ship maintenance through condition-based maintenance (CBM) technology powered by artificial intelligence. This pioneering collaboration will transform how vessels' main engines and generators are monitored and maintained.

The groundbreaking project will deploy advanced CBM systems on two Sinokor container ships, an 1,800 TEU and an 8,000 TEU vessel, drawing on each organization's unique expertise. Unlike traditional scheduled maintenance, CBM technology enables real-time monitoring of equipment, triggering maintenance only when needed – significantly reducing operational costs while enhancing vessel reliability. This smart approach not only enhances efficiency, but represents a critical step toward digitalized and autonomous shipping.

KR has been developing core technologies for fault diagnosis and prognosis since 2017, applying artificial intelligence (AI) to critical ship machinery such as engines, generators, pumps, and switchboards. This comprehensive work includes creating fault flowcharts, analyzing big data collected from experimental failure scenarios, and developing sophisticated AI models. To ensure seamless integration aboard vessels, KR has adopted Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) to develop full-lifecycle technical services.

As part of this joint project, Sinokor will provide maintenance history data, while HD HMS will supply past operational data. KR will develop big data analytics, AI algorithms, and software to apply the technology to real ships.

KIM Daeheon, Executive Vice President of KR’s R&D Division, stated, “By applying CBM technology to ship engine rooms, this joint development project will serve as a significant foundation for transforming vessel maintenance and collecting big data to advance smart shipping technology. Moving forward, KR plans to expand CBM applications to various ship equipment, including low-flashpoint fuel supply systems and batteries, creating comprehensive lifecycle technical services that will drive the future of maritime operations.”