KR Signs MOU with Leading Korean Maritime Software Companies

[By: Korean Register]

KR (Korean Register) brought together four leading maritime digital solution providers, Avikus, LAB021, Mapsea, and Marineworks, through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote digital transformation across the maritime industry.

As global decarbonization regulations tighten and digitalization advances, demand is rising sharply for sophisticated digital solutions that support efficient ship operations and ensure compliance with environmental standards.

Through this partnership, KR is spearheading cooperation with Korea’s top maritime software innovators, supporting customers in their digital transition while enhancing the overall competitiveness of the maritime industry ecosystem.

Under the agreement, KR and its partners will work together on a broad framework that includes:

Development and application of maritime digital solutions and data platforms

Joint research and technology development in smart, autonomous, and low-carbon solutions

Exchange of digital technologies to enhance maritime safety, environmental protection, and operational efficiency

Coordinated efforts in business development, marketing, and public relations

Each participating company offers its own distinctive expertise which will be brought together under KR’s initiative:

Avikus – AI-based autonomous navigation technology

LAB021 – ship operation optimization and environmental compliance solutions

Mapsea – maritime big data analytics and real-time navigation services

Marineworks – customized Electronic Navigational Chart (ENC) and fleet management systems

Through this collaboration, KR will provide its customers access to a broad portfolio of tailored digital services, enabling them to select and apply the solutions that best fit their operational needs.

YOON Sungho, Senior Executive Vice President of KR, stated:“Digital transformation is a vital challenge for the maritime industry, one that requires collaboration across diverse technologies and expertise. KR is working with leading Korean software companies to ensure that digital solutions enhance ship safety, comply with international standards, and support clients worldwide as the industry navigates digital and environmental transitions.”