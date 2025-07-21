KR Representative LEE Jungkun Elected Chair of IACS Safety Panel

[By: Korean Register]

KR (Korean Register) is pleased to announce that LEE Jungkun, General Manager of KR’s Convention & Legislation Service Team, has been elected as the next Chair of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) Safety Panel, with a three-year term running from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2028. The appointment was confirmed at the 91st IACS Council Meeting held in Beijing, China.

The Safety Panel is one of IACS’s seven technical panels and plays a crucial role in developing, revising, and interpreting key international maritime safety regulations. Working closely with major regulatory bodies such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU), the panel addresses critical safety issues under IMO conventions.

LEE graduated from Korea Maritime & Ocean University and joined KR in 2000. He has represented KR on the Safety Panel since 2016, contributing to the panel’s work for nearly a decade. Recognized as an expert in maritime safety, he possesses extensive knowledge and practical experience with major safety instruments, including the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), and has actively participated in technical discussions at both IACS and IMO.

His election as Chair, with strong support from the twelve IACS member societies, underscores the high regard for his expertise and leadership within the international maritime community.