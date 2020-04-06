KR Releases New Version of KR-CON (v.18)

By The Maritime Executive 04-06-2020 05:08:51

The Korean Register (KR) has released the latest updated version of KR-CON (v.18), its highly valued digital database of almost all the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) convention documents.

KR-CON was first developed in 2000, an enormous success with users, it has been updated continuously to ensure the database program holds the most recent IMO convention documents.

KR-CON is accessible via online website, mobile application, or USB. The documents in the program can be accessed intuitively by simply touching the screen or clicking on a mouse. The relevant regulations for a specific vessel can be quickly sorted and easily checked, which has made the program particularly valued by flag administrations and mariners worldwide.

This year’s USB version has undergone a major upgrade to both its hardware and software, greatly increasing usability and fluency of the program. The USB has had a User Interface renewal to align its design with the KR-CON Web version to make it easier and more familiar to any user using KR-CON across different platforms.

A link to the guide video for new users has been placed on the main screen of the KR-CON Web version to give easier access to the program.

LEE Jungkun, general manager of KR’s Convention and Legislation Service Team says: “We have strengthened the stability and running speed of the KR-CON USB version, and made it much more responsive, taking into account the changing requirements of users and their feedback. We are confident that the latest version is even more user-friendly and will continue to be a vital and valued tool, supporting and assisting our customers with their fleet and vessel management.”

KR-CON(v18) includes the meeting documents, resolutions, and circulars from the IMO meetings held in 2019, such as the 100th and 101st session of the MSC (Maritime Safety Committee) and the 74th session of the MEPC (Marine Environment Protection Committee) which introduces amendments to conventions such as SOLAS and MARPOL.

KR-CON is available in English and/or Korean and can be accessed via online and offline versions. Details can be found on KR’s main website www.krs.co.kr and the KR-CON website:http://krcon.krs.co.kr/

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.