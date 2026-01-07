KR Appoints Lee Yongsok as the 26th Chairman

[By: Korean Register]

KR (Korean Register) announced that LEE Yongsok has been appointed as the 26th Chairman and CEO of KR, following an election held during an extraordinary meeting of KR’s General Assembly on 23 December 2025.

Since joining KR in 1995, Lee has built extensive experience across a wide range of technical and management roles, including General Manager of the Copenhagen Office and General Manager of the Domestic Business Development Team. Most recently, he has served as Executive Vice President in charge of KR’s Business Division since 2020.

Upon his appointment, Lee stated, “I feel a strong sense of responsibility in assuming the role of Chairman at a critical time when the maritime industry is undergoing structural changes driven by decarbonization and digital transformation. Through leadership grounded in open communication, I will work to further strengthen KR’s role and responsibilities, and contribute to the sustainable development of the global maritime industry.”

Lee’s three-year term commenced on 23 December 2025 and will run through to 22 December 2028.