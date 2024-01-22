KR and HD Hyundai to Develop XR-Based Ship Education and Training Program

[By: Korean Register]

Korean Register, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), and HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HD HMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a ship education and training program based on extended reality (XR) at HD HHI’s Digital Convergence Center (DCC) in Ulsan, South Korea.

The companies have agreed to establish a virtual reality representation of ships based on 360-degree footage of actual vessels and 3D CAD models. They will also develop ship trial content to enhance crew education and training services utilizing this technology.

HD KSOE plans to develop advanced maritime training content in collaboration with HD HHI by integrating its own digital twin solution, HiDTS, with KR’s ship familiarization education and training platform, KR-Real 360. Additionally, HD HMS is slated to provide the training content.

KWON Byounghun, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Research Lab at HD KSOE, expressed his expectations about the technology, saying: “Through the realistic ship education and training system developed in this collaborative effort, customers will be able to respond quickly to changes in onboard operating systems, such as digitalization and decarbonization.”

KIM Daeheon, Executive Vice President of KR’s R&D Division commented:

“It is meaningful for us to develop a solution applicable to shipyards and shipping companies, leveraging KR's capabilities in XR technology and HD Hyundai's expertise in ship designing and verification. We will further enhance our technical support for customers, enabling the proactive utilization of the latest digital technologies.”