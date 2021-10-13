KOTUG Starts Towage Support Operations in Gabon

RT Magic and RT Spirit

[By: KOTUG]

KOTUG International B.V. (KOTUG) has been awarded a long-term contract by Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon S.A. (Perenco) to provide towage support for their operations off Port Gentil, Gabon. The contract includes the chartering, operation and manning of three vessels, two of which are Kotug’s first-ever Rotor Tugs, the RT Magic and RT Spirit.

After successfully operating in several countries, the RT Magic and RT Spirit will set sail to Gabon to support Perenco Oil & Gas in optimizing their marine spread thereby providing cost savings simultaneously with redundancy in operations. In addition, Kotugs’ SD Honour will be temporarily deployed to support the operations in Gabon, whereby she will be replaced by a third Rotortug.

KOTUG established KOTUG Gabon S.A. to align with the local community and provides knowledge and work experience for local people. The operation will start in the second half of October, 2021.

KOTUG President and CEO Ard-Jan Kooren: ”We are happy to be awarded this contract and look forward to supporting Perenco with our proven in-house developed Rotor Tug technology and our extensive experience in the Oil & Gas industry. The Rotor Tug technology was developed under the inspiring guidance of my father, Ton Kooren. It is with great pride that our first two Rotortugs are now being deployed for this prestigious operation in Gabon.”

