KOTUG Signs MoU with AMC Search to Develop Strategic Partnership

AMC recently installed 2 Rotortug simulator bridges, the first of its kind on Tasmania and Australia’s east coast

[By: KOTUG]

KOTUG Training & Consultancy, the training and consultancy division of KOTUG, and AMC Search, the training and consultancy division of the Australian Maritime College (AMC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term strategic partnership. The MoU encompasses exclusive training of (tug) Masters, ships’ crews and Pilots in Australia by certified KOTUG trainers at AMC’s training facilities in Tasmania

Facing an increasing demand for qualified maritime professionals, AMC Search is seeking ways to increase its capabilities whilst maintaining its best-in-class training, for which the organisation is renowned. KOTUG fulfills this requirement by offering first-class trainers and training materials. As the only ISO 9001 certified tug training company in the world, KOTUG Training & Consultancy sets high standards for the training facilities it uses. With its training and consultancy division, KOTUG aims to create safe and sound operations with respect for the environment and an excellent level of training and competence while safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved. With a fully equipped and exclusive Maritime Simulation Centre in Tasmania and operating with similar corporate values, these standards are perfectly met by AMC Search.

Joint Pilot Tug Master training is requested more and more by various ports and terminals in the world to increase port safety and efficiency; therefore, effective and efficient teamwork between Pilots and Tug Masters is one of the key training programmes to be delivered by KOTUG at the AMC Centre for Maritime Simulations in Tasmania.

Patrick Everts, General Manager of KOTUG Training & Consultancy: “We are extremely happy with this strategic partnership. Australia is one of the key growth markets and with its modern facilities, AMC Search meets our high standards for training facilities. Our training method consists of three components, classroom and simulator training at state-of-the-art simulators, and on board training. It is a proven didactic method for the best training results, preparing the students for expected and unexpected real-life situations. We are looking forward to starting our training and providing students with our highly regarded KOTUG Training Certificate, ensuring more safety and efficiency to the maritime industry”.

Dean Cook, CEO of AMC Search: “AMC Search is thrilled to be partnering with the training & consultancy division of KOTUG, an organisation that has delivered services to the maritime industry for over 100 years. The signing of the MoU will lead to a commercial partnership where Australian tugboat and port operators will have access to training services that will be delivered by world-class trainers in state-of-the-art simulators. With limited availability of tugboat simulation training capability in Australia, we look forward to working with KOTUG Training & Consultancy to help the sector access the training it needs to maintain safety and improve efficiencies.”

