Kotug Seabulk Maritime Services Expands Fleet in Freeport

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-28 17:25:49

Kotug Seabulk Maritime Services (KSM) recently welcomed the Capt. Leroy and the KSM Speedy, a 48-foot (14.6m) line handler and a 50-foot (15.2m) catamaran respectively, as part of the Joint Venture’s ongoing investments on Grand Bahama island. These two vessels join the existing KSM fleet of four tugboats and a bunker barge.

The purchase enables KSM to broaden its’ towage services with two other maritime services: line handling and passenger transport services to Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) Terminal, the largest petroleum products terminal in the Western Hemisphere.

Ard-Jan Kooren, Director of KSM, said: "This acquisition further validates KSM’s commitment to BBH to constantly monitor how we can increase the efficiency and safety of our operations and improve the turnaround times of vessels in ports and at the BBH terminal offshore. We are proud that again we have proven to do so above the expectations of BBH.”

The Capt. Leroy is named in honor of Captain Leroy, a KSM captain who was lost in a bad storm while on his pleasure boat, a hobby he enjoyed doing when not working as a tug Captain. The line handler operates as a multiple-purpose vessel conducting line handling operations, cargo lifts and passenger transfers.

The KSM Speedy was built in 2008 and operates as a pilot boat and passenger launch.

