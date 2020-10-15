Kotug Gets New Long Term Contract Marking First Operation In S.America

By The Maritime Executive 10-14-2020 12:42:09

KOTUG has been awarded a long-term contract by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) to provide offshore terminal towage support for operations in Guyana. This contract marks KOTUG’s first operation in the South American subcontinent and upcoming oil-producing nation of Guyana.

“Being part of the growing offshore oil and gas activities in the cooperative republic of Guyana and working together with one of world’s largest oil majors ExxonMobil for us is an important milestone and in line with our long-term strategy to grow our business in the FPSO support business” says Ard-Jan Kooren, CEO of KOTUG International. “KOTUG believes that with its innovative and customer focused approach it can help clients meet their global commitments.”

To support the operations in Guyana, KOTUG (through the local entity KOTUG Guyana Inc.) will employ its newly acquired vessel “SD Power”, a high-spec 130 tonnes bollard pull, DP-2 azimuth anchor-handling tug. This unique vessel will provide support to the existing and upcoming Floating Production and Storage Offloading units (FPSO’s) at the Liza Field, offshore Guyana by providing towage assistance to export tankers, infield support duties and cargo duties.

