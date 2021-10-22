KOTUG Charters Two New Rotortugs to BHP Australia

RT Imperieuse

[By: KOTUG]

KOTUG´s new build Rotortugs RT Imperieuse and RT Clerke arrived in Port Hedland, Australia. Both vessels, chartered to BHP for the long term, will further optimize the fleet of mining group BHP to support their bulk carrier loadings at Port Hedland.

Both 32m ART80-32 tugs, built at Cheoy Lee Shipyard, have three Caterpillar main engines, that deliver a total output of 5,295kW each, 13 knots sailing speed, and 80 tons bollard pull power. Both Rotortugs are equipped with advanced DMT Escort Winches. With these two new state-of-the-art Rotortugs, the total number of Rotortugs deployed by BHP is eight.

Imperieuse & Clerke

The names of these Rotortugs are derived from Clerke Reef and Imperieuse Reef, two of the three stunning reefs that form coral atolls in the Rowley Shoals Marine Park, 300 kilometres west of Broome. The names were chosen by BHP in honour of the amazing marine life and the breathtaking scenery of the Park.

Trust

“We are very pleased that BHP, our partner for more than 12 years, once again put their trust in KOTUG’s ART 80-32 in a long-term contract. The vessel is a perfect fit for assisting the world’s largest, heavily loaded vessels in the Pilbara region,” says Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International.

