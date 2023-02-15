Kongsberg Sign Contract with Grimaldi for New Class Hybrid Ro-Ro Ships

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a repeat order from client Grimaldi Group to supply engineering and technology for two new 7800-line metre (LM) Roll on – Roll off (Ro-Ro) vessels, which will be built at China Merchant Jinling Shipyard. The contract was signed in Q4 2022, and the vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2025.

The vessels will join Grimaldi Group’s fleet of low emission, hybrid Ro-Ro vessels known as the Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) class. Twelve GG5G vessels have been completed, with the latest, Eco Italia, delivered in October 2022.

The two new vessels will operate in hybrid mode and on a fully battery electric system when in port. The GG5G vessels reduce carbon dioxide emissions by half per unit transported on shorter routes.

“Continuation of these vessels represents the future of commercial maritime vessels, incorporating practical hybrid technology that allows major cuts in carbon emissions,” said Kongsberg Maritime President Lisa Edvardsen Haugan. “We have been developing integrated solutions for hybrid propulsion for years, reducing capex costs for ship owners and opex for operators, while ensuring high performance standards in battery-electric operation.”

At 238 metres in length, with a beam of 34 metres and gross tonnage of 64,000 tonnes, the GG5Gs are among the largest Ro-Ro vessels in the world for short route operation.

"With their outstanding operational and environmental performance, our 'Eco' ships are revolutionizing short sea shipping in Europe,” said Grimaldi Group Managing Director Emanuele Grimaldi in a statement at the delivery of Eco Italia. "We will continue to invest in this green revolution.”

Kongsberg Maritime will supply marine automation system and Auto Chief 600 propulsion control systems, hybrid systems, converters, battery energy storage of 5MWh, battery management system, manoeuvring and propulsion systems. The contract has a value of 220 million NOK.

