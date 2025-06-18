Kongsberg Secures Thruster Contracts from Sanmar Shipyards for 17 Tugs

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime will supply 17 shipsets of its US range of azimuth thrusters to Turkey's Sanmar Shipyards for a range of international tug projects.

The US azimuth thrusters will be supplied across a range of power outputs between 1765kW and 2525kW with a bollard pull ranging between 60 and 85 tons.

Sanmar Shipyards is a long-standing customer of Kongsberg Maritime and specialises in tugboat construction with nearly five decades of experience and more than 300 tugs delivered worldwide.

Operating two facilities in Tuzla and Alt?nova, Sanmar builds a wide range of tug designs. Its portfolio includes battery-electric, LNG-fuelled, methanol, hybrid, and autonomous tugs, many based on world-renowned Robert Allan Ltd. designs.

Volkan Gün, Sanmar Shipyards Senior Supply Chain Manager, said; “We value long-term partnerships built on trust, technical capability, consistent delivery and sustainable after-sales service. Kongsberg Maritime continues to be a dependable and solution-oriented partner. Their Project Contracts, Sales Support, and R&D teams have demonstrated a high level of competence, responsibility, and collaboration throughout every phase of our cooperation.

“During the post-contract phase, the Kongsberg Maritime team has shown great ownership, ensuring successful execution of previous agreements. The commitment and responsiveness of their Turkey-based team further strengthens our confidence in this partnership, and we look forward to another successful chapter in our long-standing relationship.”

Emre Kopuz, Kongsberg Maritime, Senior Sales Manager, said: “These latest contracts with Sanmar Shipyards builds on our long and successful relationship with one of Turkey's leading tug builders. We are delighted to sign these contracts totalling 34 azimuth thrusters for 17 new tugs and look forward to delivering and commissioning these efficient and powerful propulsion systems for a range of projects.”

Tomi Venttola, Kongsberg Maritime, Senior Sales Manager, Rauma, Finland, added: “The tug market is one where our thrusters have continued to demonstrate proven reliability, power, and efficiency for tug operations across the world. We continue to develop our thruster systems to meet the growing demands for more efficient, cleaner operations, with mechanical, hybrid and electric solutions.”