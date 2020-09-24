Kongsberg Maritime Wins Third Wellboat Contract

September 24, 2020

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) has reinforced two long-standing business relationships with the news that it is to design and equip the third wellboat in a series to be built for Sølvtrans Rederi by the Myklebust Verft yard in Gursken, Norway. KM estimates the value of this contract to be approximately NOK 45 million.

Based in Ålesund, Sølvtrans is one of the world’s largest wellboat shipping companies for the transportation and processing of live salmon. There are 19 wellboats in its fleet, seven of which have been designed by KM. Of these, three are now under construction by Myklebust Verft, with its 135-strong permanent workforce.

The new wellboat, with a loading capacity of 4,000m3, is a KONGSBERG NVC 389 live fish carrier vessel design. It will sport a host of onboard features designed to ensure the safe, gentle, humane and cost-effective handling of fish stocks: freshwater production and treatment systems, movable bulkheads, vacuum and under-pressure loading, over-pressure unloading, and a generous hold capacity.

In addition to assuming responsibility for the wellboat’s design, KONGSBERG will also deliver a comprehensive equipment package. Designed to greatly reduce environmental impact with its efficient diesel-electric propulsion system, the vessel will also benefit from the presence of a PROMAS solution, in which the rudder and propeller are integrated into a single system for enhanced hydrodynamic performance. KONGSBERG thrusters will provide the side force required to optimise manoeuvring capabilities, and the vessel will be fitted out with an array of KONGSBERG electrical and automation systems as well as vital deck machinery such as winches.

“The collaborative partnership we have developed over time with Sølvtrans and Myklebust Verft is deeply appreciated and of considerable value to us,” says Monrad Hide, Sales Director in Ship Design, Kongsberg Maritime. “All three companies are leaders in our respective fields, and what we’ve seen is that the strong synergy of our skills and specialisms has had an overwhelmingly positive ripple effect on sales and supplier infrastructures in the local region and well beyond.”

“The building and commissioning of the new wellboat is destined to be another high-profile project which will bolster our collective reputation and generate business across a number of sectors,” adds Roger Halsebakk, CEO, Sølvtrans.“We know that we can rely on KONGSBERG’s well-established expertise in vessel design and maritime technology, just like we can count on Myklebust Verft to carry out an impeccable construction job.”

