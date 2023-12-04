Kongsberg Maritime to Provide Design, Engineering & Equipment on Tankers

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to supply design, engineering, and equipment for two MGO/Biofuel and methanol-ready chemical tankers for Swedish tanker operator Sirius Rederi AB. These highly advanced, low emission 15,000dwt tanker vessels will feature a range of Kongsberg Maritime equipment and can operate on battery-powered hybrid propulsion. Options for further vessels are included.

This latest contract builds on a current nine-ship programme with fellow Swedish owner Terntank, with a similar design and equipment package. All 11 vessels will be built at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng. The first ship for Sirius will be delivered in July 2026

As part of a contract valued at around NOK 100 million (approx. €8.3 million), Kongsberg Maritime will also supply steering gear, Promas with flap rudder and CPP, tunnel thruster with Mcon thruster control system, K-Chief integrated automation systems including Vessel Insight, AutoChief propulsion control system and deck machinery. This is in addition to design and engineering services.

Rune Ekornesvåg, Sales Director Ship Design in Kongsberg Maritime, said: “This latest contract for our fuel efficient and low emission tanker design, confirms the continuing drive by progressive ship owners to adopt sustainable technologies into fleet renewals.

“We’re delighted to be working with Sirius and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard on this project, to deliver the next generation of cargo ship, with a combination of energy saving and clean technologies.”

The NVC 614 CT design features an efficient hull form of Ice Class 1A, with a wave piercing bow and distinct styling of the forecastle deck and forward and aft signal masts to match the design of rest of the Sirius fleet.

Main propulsion and manoeuvring are provided by the efficient Promas propulsion system, which combines a controllable pitch propeller and flap rudder into one propulsion unit, delivering fuel consumption savings of more than 6% when compared to alternative propulsion systems.

Jonas Backman Managing Director of Sirius Rederi AB said, “With Evolution 15K we’re taking another step forward – for our customers, colleagues and the environment. Our new tanker has been designed to provide the highest levels of sustainability, efficiency and safety as well as excellent working conditions.

The partnership with Kongsberg started several years ago when we were working closely to find the best future vessel for our customers. They listen to our requirements and goals for low emission vessels and at the same time make a workplace for our crew to feel safe and at home. This has resulted in a contract for two newbuilding’s, which the ambition for many more. With these vessels we are well on our “Pathway to ZERO.”

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard added: “Since the yard signed the first 15,000-ton LNG dual-fuel chemical tanker contract with Kongsberg Maritime’s design team in 2014, we have opened the door to the chemical tanker market in Northern Europe, with cutting-edge energy-saving and low-carbon designs such as dual-fuel propulsion, in-line shaft generator, and DC-LINK. This was already an advanced design eight years ago, it was a challenge for China Merchants Jinling Shipyard and Kongsberg Maritime, but we succeeded with our joint efforts.

“We hope to continue to work with Kongsberg Maritime in the future to design and build future ships that are more popular with the market and shipowners”.

The new vessels are to have an Energy Efficiency Design Index close to 40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.