Kongsberg Maritime Supply SIMRAD Sonar Equipment for Pelagic Trawler

'Artemis' will be equipped with a selection of advanced SIMRAD sonar equipment By The Maritime Executive 11-27-2020 12:28:15

Kongsberg Maritime is pleased to announce that it will be supplying a portfolio of SIMRAD sonar equipment for a new 75m Pelagic trawler, currently in build at Karstensen’s Shipyard in Skagen, Denmark. Commissioned in partnership by Scottish fishing companies Northbay Fishing Co. Ltd and Wiseman Fishing Co. Ltd, the new vessel – to be called Artemis – will be based in Banff, Scotland.

Pelagic trawlers target fish in the mid- and surface water, such as herring and mackerel, and the range of products to be fitted to Artemis reflects this mode of operation. Scheduled for delivery in June 2022, the vessel will be equipped with SIMRAD ST94, SN93 and CS90 fishfinding sonars, providing a range of omnidirectional and targeted fish location and tracking options across multiple frequencies.

Andrew Masson, Sales Director at SIMRAD dealer Echomaster Marine, who concluded the deal, said: “The Artemis vessel owners knew of SIMRAD products already, as they had deployed ES80 fishery echosounders and FS70 trawl sonar on previous vessels. After we presented the SIMRAD sonar portfolio they spoke to other vessel owners in Norway, Sweden and the UK and decided to order SIMRAD acoustic products for this new-build project.

“They were particularly impressed with reports about the ST90, SN90 and new CS90 broadband mid-frequency sonar,” Masson continued. “The feedback from other vessel owners was that CS90 sonar is a leap forward in technology, compared to similar mid-frequency sonar products they have previously deployed.”

Mads Dahl, Manager Marketing & Sales, Fishery, Kongsberg Maritime, added: “This is strategically a very important sale for us, and fully demonstrates the scope and capabilities of SIMRAD equipment available for trawl operations. We are very pleased to have been given this order.”

Artemis will also be fitted with a SIMRAD ES80 split-beam echosounder and fishfinder, FS70 third-wire trawl sonar to monitor net opening and fishing conditions, and the PX Multicatch trawl monitoring system. A Kongsberg Maritime MRU-S Motion Reference Unit completes the order, providing an accurate picture of roll, pitch, yaw and heave motion for enhanced sonar stabilisation, enabling a steady image of the target fish shoals even in rough weather conditions.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.