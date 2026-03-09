Kongsberg Maritime, Seadrill, and Hanwha Drilling Forge Alliance

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

This collaboration represents a shared commitment to defining a global operating model for the future of DP operations for the industry. The initiative will develop the technical and regulatory foundations required for the safe adoption of remote DP and establish a new industry standard. By combining Kongsberg Maritime’s automation and communications technologies with the operational expertise of Seadrill and Hanwha Drilling, the partnership will create centralised, repeatable processes that ultimately reduce cognitive load on rig crews, improve decision making, and deliver higher levels of safety, efficiency, and performance at sea.

Johnathan Dady, Director of Rig Innovation and Technology at Seadrill, commented: “Seadrill is committed to leading the industry in adopting technologies that deliver safer and more efficient operations. Implementing remote DP capabilities fundamentally changes how our crews manage dynamic positioning. It will enable our rig teams to focus on what they do best, maintaining a safe, high-performance operation delivering tangible results for our clients. This is the first step on the path to a shift in industry operations, and a change of this scale requires us all to work together to define what it will look like and how it can work for us all. We are excited to be taking the opportunity to be leaders in this space.”

Eivind Alling, SVP, Americas Region and Head of Kongsberg Maritime Inc., added: “This alliance represents a significant step in using advanced technologies to transform the industry. Remote DP isn’t just about moving control; it’s about creating an intelligent operational architecture that uses automation to enhance safety, reduce risk, and sharpen vessel performance. By combining Kongsberg Maritime technology and the operational expertise of two forward-thinking drilling leaders, we aim to set a new benchmark for safety and efficiency in offshore drilling.”

Scott McKaig, CTO / Vice President Technical at Hanwha Drilling commented “Our vision extends beyond today’s fleet. We are investing in the future of offshore operations. Partnering on Remote DP enables Hanwha Drilling to help define the next generation of smart, automated DP systems that will move the industry forward. This collaboration supports the development of resilient, centralised DP operations that enhance safety and efficiency while reducing costs of deepwater operations worldwide.”