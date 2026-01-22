Kongsberg Maritime Participates In Competition For New Standardized Vessels

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime is participating in the prequalification phase of the competition for the Royal Norwegian Navy’s new standardised vessels (P1118). This participation underscores the company’s clear commitment to the naval segment, also in light of the planned stock exchange listing as an independent company.

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency has announced a national competition for vessel design and concept development covering up to 28 standardised vessels for the Royal Norwegian Navy.

“We are participating in the competition with our full product portfolio, including ship design and integrated system solutions for advanced vessels. For us, and for the Norwegian maritime cluster, this represents a unique opportunity we are keen to be part of,” says Per Håvard Siljan Hjukse, Executive Vice President at Kongsberg Maritime.

Kongsberg Maritime wants to continue and strengthen its role as an industrial partner to the Royal Norwegian Navy following its separation from Kongsberg Gruppen.

“We have delivered complete ship designs for more than 1,000 vessels and technology to both civilian and military ships operating in demanding environments over several decades. Among other things, we are currently a key system supplier to the British, Canadian, Australian, and Norwegian Type 26 frigates, providing several of the most critical maritime systems on board. We already have mature solutions for naval and coast guard vessels, including system deliveries to more than 900 military vessels worldwide.”

“We believe this positions us well to develop the next generation of vessels for the Royal Norwegian Navy, and we look forward to offering solutions that combine operational performance, cost efficiency, and technological innovation,” Hjukse adds.

He also points out that there are significant export opportunities for the entire Norwegian maritime cluster, which are important to leverage in order to strengthen the industry.

Kongsberg Maritime employs more than 8,000 people globally, around 3,500 of whom are based in Norway. The company’s technology is installed on more than 30,000 vessels worldwide. Kongsberg Maritime will be spun off from Kongsberg Gruppen as an independent company and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 23 April this year.