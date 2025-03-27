Kongsberg Maritime Invests Quarter of a Million in Advanced Simulator

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime, a leading technology partner for the maritime industry announces the launch of its cutting-edge K-Sim Offshore DP3 Anchor Handling Simulator, setting a new standard for training and operational excellence in the Maritime sector.

With an investment of over £250,000, this innovative training solution is designed to elevate competency standards, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainability across the sector. Additionally, it focuses on improving maritime safety by supporting our local customers and partners in ensuring safe operations and reducing risks in critical maritime activities.

Situated at Kongsberg Maritime’s Aberdeen office in Westhill, the simulator has been upgraded in response to the growing need for skilled Dynamic Positioning professionals, particularly in offshore oil and gas operations, including drilling, pipe-laying, heavy lift and emerging floating wind operations . The simulator will provide operators with the essential skills and expertise needed to safely and efficiently support large-scale projects in the North Sea and across Europe.

The simulator provides a highly realistic training environment, allowing course delegates to practice complex operations and emergency preparedness in a fully immersive, controlled conditions. By replicating real-world scenarios with advanced physics-based simulations, it improves competency, enhances safety, and reduces reliance on expensive on-the-job training.

To further support the simulator, Kongsberg is increasing its instructor team from two to three expert Dynamic Positioning Operators in 2025, bringing a wider range of knowledge and experience to strengthen its training programs.

Kerry Craig, Operations Manager at Kongsberg Maritime, said, “In today’s maritime industry, we face increasing operational complexity, heightened safety demands, and the urgent need to reduce environmental impact, all while managing tighter budgets and a growing skills gap. Kongsberg Maritime set out to develop a solution that would provide highly realistic, risk-free training whilst ensuring operators gain the skills and confidence needed to perform at the highest level.”

“The K-Sim Offshore DP3 Anchor Handling Simulator sets itself apart with advanced physics-based simulations and hydrodynamic modelling, allowing trainees to operate in a variety of vessel types, locations, and weather conditions. This level of realism enhances competency among operators, leading to better performance in the field. This is about empowering people with the right tools to work smarter, safer, and more sustainably, driving a real ‘step change’ in maritime training,” said Kerry.

Kongsberg Maritime also aims to collaborate with local ports and universities to maximise the potential of the new simulator's functionality. While the simulator is designed for onsite training, these partnerships are expected to enrich the training programs and contribute to the development of future maritime professionals.