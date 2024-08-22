Kongsberg Maritime Expands Rim Drive Azimuth Thruster with New RD-AZ-2300

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime, a world leader in maritime technology, today announced the launch of its new Rim-drive Azimuth Thruster, the RD-AZ-2300. This latest addition to the company’s range of electric propulsion solutions fills a gap in the market, offering a powerful and efficient propulsor for a wider variety of vessels.

The RD-AZ-2300, with a propeller diameter of 2300mm, sits perfectly between the existing RD-AZ-1900 and RD-AZ-2600 models, providing ship owners and operators with greater flexibility in selecting the right thruster for their specific needs.

The RD-AZ-2300 is ideally suited for vessels operating in demanding environments such as offshore wind farms, where precise manoeuvrability and low noise levels are crucial. In adherence to DNV’s Silent R classification, the RD-AZ-2300 also provides significant advantages to underwater research vessels by reducing underwater radiated noise (URN) below sea levels, which is beneficial to marine ecosystems and enhances onboard comfort for crew and passengers.

The thruster’s robust design and high torque output make it capable of handling the demanding conditions often encountered in these operations. The Rim Drive Azimuth thrusters significantly contribute to minimize environmental impact, above and below sea level.

"We are excited to introduce the RD-AZ-2300 to the market," said Anton Westerlund, VP Product Management, Thruster Systems at Kongsberg Maritime. "This new thruster size further strengthens our position as a leading provider of electric propulsion solutions. The RD-AZ series offers exceptional performance, efficiency, and manoeuvrability, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of vessel types."

Kongsberg Maritime has a long history of pioneering electric propulsion technology. The company’s Rim-drive azimuth thrusters are renowned for their compact design, high efficiency, and low environmental impact. By eliminating the need for gearboxes and traditional shaft lines, these thrusters reduce noise and vibration, while also improving fuel consumption and reducing emissions.

Visitors to the Kongsberg Maritime stand at the upcoming ONS exhibition, which takes place in Stavanger from 26 -29 August 2024, will have the opportunity to learn more about this exciting new product and see a larger RD-AZ-2600 thruster on display.