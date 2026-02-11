Kongsberg Maritime - A Global Technology Partner

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

As previously announced, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KONGSBERG) will demerge Kongsberg Maritime as a separate publicly listed company. The decision was approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting in KONGSBERG on 22 January 2026, and Kongsberg Maritime is planned to be listed on Euronext Oslo Børs in April 2026.

As part of the preparations for the demerger and stock exchange listing of Kongsberg Maritime, the incoming CEO, Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, presented the company to investors and analysts in Oslo today, stressing that Kongsberg Maritime is not a new company.

“As we soon become independent, we bring with us 200 years of company history — both from Kongsberg Gruppen and through maritime heritage from the companies that today make up our global group, with more than 8,000 employees in 35 countries. Our systems and solutions are installed on one third of the global fleet — on more than 30,000 vessels worldwide.”

“At Kongsberg Maritime, we are ready to take the next step and stand on our own. We are uniquely positioned to take part in the value creation ahead in the global maritime sector. We have the people, the expertise, and the innovative capacity needed to solve the technological challenges the maritime industry will face in the years to come”, Edvardsen Haugan said.

Industry in transition

Kongsberg Maritime is an innovative global technology partner to a maritime industry in transition. The industry is facing increasing commercial and regulatory demands for modernization, and more efficient and safer operations.

“Kongsberg Maritime and the rest of the Norwegian maritime cluster have great strategic importance for the country, and we will work to strengthen that significance. At the same time, we will continue expanding our global footprint and follow our customers wherever they operate, because more than 80% of our revenue comes from the global market”, Edvardsen Haugan said.

More than 80% of all goods in the world are transported by sea, and the maritime sector plays a key role as ocean areas are being used for an increasing number of purposes.

Growth opportunities

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan said there are major growth opportunities across most segments, including naval – where Kongsberg Maritime has already delivered more than 20 different vessel designs and equipped more than 1000 naval vessels.

“Kongsberg Maritime has seen solid growth for several years. We have a strong order backlog — now at NOK 28 billion — and it continues to grow year by year”, said Haugan.