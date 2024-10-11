Kongsberg Digital’s Maritime Simulation User Conference Highlights Future

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Kongsberg Digital’s 2024 Maritime Simulation User Conference, held from 24-26 September at Linnaeus University in Kalmar, Sweden, saw over 200 global maritime leaders come together to explore the future of simulation technology.

Kongsberg Digital’s Managing Director of Maritime Simulation, Are Føllesdal Tjønn, opened the event, emphasizing the critical role of simulation in maritime education and the shift toward digitalization for a smarter, greener, and safer industry.

“For almost 50 years, this annual event has been a key platform for maritime professionals to share insights, discuss trends, and explore the latest developments in simulation technology,” said Tjønn. “Once again, we were delighted to have played host so many of our valued colleagues who travelled from all corners of the globe to join us for another successful event.”

The conference featured a series of keynote presentations, including Futurologist Magnus Lindkvist on automation and AI in shipping, and insights from Maersk Training Norway’s Jan Tore Knutsen and Massterly's Roger Trinterud on situational awareness and autonomous vessels. Sustainability was a major focus, with Sveinung Oftedal from the Norwegian Ministry of Environment outlining the future of green shipping.

Conference delegates were updated on the company’s latest simulation developments including the K-Sim Engine, Cargo and Safety, supporting the industry's transition to sustainable practices. Details was also shared about Kongsberg Digital’s new simulator models, which have been designed to provide training of vessels with new fuels such as the LNG Carrier MAN ME-GI model and the Dual Fuel LNG Cruise Ferry. Attendees also engaged in hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge simulation technologies, including Mixed Reality experiences, and participated in a guided tour of KONGSBERG’s advanced simulators at Linnaeus University.

Breakout sessions covering hybrid ship training, simulator research, and the use of simulators in safety and operational improvements also took place over the 3-day event.

A highlight of the conference was the ‘International Simulation Competition’, where teams from around the world competed in simulator-based challenges. The Aaland Vocational School team took first place, while Chalmers University and the Royal Danish Navy secured second and third, respectively.

As the conference concluded, attendees were left with a sense of optimism and excitement for the future. "Whatever the future may bring, a commitment to quality will provide a safe passage. Commitment to quality is in itself a key to meaningful work and job satisfaction, that also, in the end, provides safety for life at sea," said the conference’s chairman, Wilhelm Mohr, in his closing speech. “Together, we can harness the full potential of simulation to propel our industry forward with innovation and resilience.”

Kongsberg Digital’s 2025 Maritime Simulation User Conference will take place in Terschelling, Netherlands from 16 to 18 September and will be hosted by the Maritime Institute Willem Barentsz.