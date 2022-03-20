Kongsberg Digital’s K-Sim Connect Wins the Prestigious DOGA Award

Image courtesy of Kongsberg Digital

[By: Kongsberg]

Kongsberg Digital, together with EGGS Design, has received the prestigious DOGA Award for Design and Architecture for the K-Sim Connect digital platform with simulation training packages enhancing sea skills through a cost-efficient, safe and sustainable training method accessible anytime from anywhere in the world.

The DOGA awards are presented to Norwegian companies which have demonstrated outstanding use of design and architecture. The award is the leading one of its kind in Norway and spotlights exemplary projects of innovative and user-centered solutions. The jury focused on the process and collaboration between the commissioning party and the design practitioner. Projects that receive the DOGA label are foremost examples of how strategic use of design and architecture creates important values for society, the environment and the economy.

The jury’s verdict stated that: “Kongsberg Digital, working with EGGS Design, has developed a cloud-based platform for maritime learning which takes simulation training to a new level. Advanced navigation simulation requires significant amounts of data to enable the student to learn how to steer a giant ship from a small portable laptop located anywhere in the world. K-Sim Connect has achieved this by using a cloud platform for a series of design disciplines which represent visual storytelling at its best and serves as a great source of inspiration for everyone that works cross-disciplinarily with user experience, system, and service design.”

Kongsberg Digital has been a pioneer within maritime simulations offering a range of maritime simulators to the industry for 50 years. Utilizing new technology, the company recently invented K-Sim Connect and created cloud-based simulation applications available for subscription. K-Sim ECDIS is one of the latest achievements. This project not only made an existing simulator available in the cloud but required the development of a brand-new ECDIS navigation simulation concept which was developed in close collaboration with the design company EGGS Design. A key factor of the success of the product is the user experience, and to ensure this, the KDI developers and design teams focused on creating a new look and feel based on valuable input from existing and prospective users.

William Chaumeton, Head of Maritime at EGGS Design, commented: “As leaders in design and innovation we used visual storytelling to build enthusiasm and encourage commitment to a thorough design process. We collaborated with the experts in Kongsberg Digital as well as instructors, students and educational institutions to build a truly impactful, innovative and intuitive user experience. The K-Sim Connect digital platform was also built on a unified design language, system and interaction principles, allowing us to be more efficient and scaleable as we continue to improve the product into the future”.

Gullik Jensen, Product Director for Digital Services at Kongsberg Digital, added: “We are delighted to have received this important award, which is a true acknowledgement of the extensive development and design work invested in K-Sim Connect. Using K-Sim Connect has made simulator training even more cost-effective and even more accessible. This gives shipping and the maritime industries enhanced navigation training and, in the end, more skilled crew and safer workplaces.”

The result from the project is a training platform that has gained huge interest in the maritime industry with an increasingly number of institutions and thousands of students around the world using K-Sim Connect.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.