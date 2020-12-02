Kongsberg Digital in New Partnership with Blue Water

Kongsberg Digital is pleased to announce a new partnership with Blue Water, to offer complete voyage optimization solutions to Vessel Insight customers.

Blue Water will provide KONGSBERG’s open ecosystem, Kognifai, with voyage optimization and performance monitoring services. Blue Water’s BOSS solution will collect contextualized data from the ship using KONGSBERG’s data infrastructure solution, Vessel Insight. The data is used to generate real-time value for users, with tools for reducing fuel consumption and ease of voyage operations. Blue Water is one of several well-known tech and data businesses collaborating on the platform, which presents a wide variety of live and static maritime information.

"Aside from getting access to contextualized data from your vessels, one of the main benefits of using Vessel Insight is the immediate access to value adding applications. With BOSS Solutions offered on the Kognifai Marketplace, Vessel Insight customers and users will be able to reduce cost through more intelligent and dynamic asset, vessel and fleet management", says Eirik Næsje, SVP Vessel Insight in Kongsberg Digital.

“Blue Water foresees a substantial increment in fuel savings, and ease of voyage operations, for both existing and potential customers through this integration of the latest technologies. The integration of KONGSBERG’s high-frequency sensor data into BOSS allows more accurate vessel modelling and performance analysis. This will not only improve our projections for voyage planning and optimization but also enhance the accessibility of our services through the ‘BOSS on Demand’ feature, embedded in the increasingly well-subscribed KONGSBERG Vessel Insight platform and the Kongsberg Digital marketplace,” says Kumaresh Gupta, Managing Director of Blue Water.

“Shell has set out an ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, or sooner. Vessel Insight and Blue Water/BOSS are two technologies used by Shell Trading and Shipping & Maritime that will help accelerate progress on lowering emissions. Since 2017, Blue Water has closely worked with Shell Trading and Shipping & Maritime to develop the BOSS tool for voyage optimization of its fleet and reducing emissions.”

