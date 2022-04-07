Kongsberg Digital Eases Digitalization with Vessel Insight Access

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

With Vessel Insight Access, Kongsberg Digital is making it easier for ships and shipowners to embrace digitalization and enjoy the benefits of Vessel Insight without the need of additional hardware onboard. Vessel Insight Access is quick to install, immediately ready for use and provides an intuitive user interface. The solution is a cost-effective and easy way to start the digitalization of whole fleets to add value and efficiency in operations.

“We have seen a huge variation in different verticals within the industry of what shipowners and charters need in terms of data and complexity. Many of our potential and current customers need easy setups and just a few data points to start their digitalization journey. With this in mind, we developed Vessel Insight Access to make it easier for our clients to connect their vessels to our ecosystem and start collecting data”, says Sondre Mortensvik, VP Digital Ocean in Kongsberg Digital.

Vessel Insight Access is especially suited for crew reporting with digital entry. Data from reports are structured and contextualized in the cloud for further utilization in applications, analysis, and other value adding measures. As the Maritime sector is facing numerous emissions reporting requirements, Vessel Insight Access allows MRV/DCS-reporting, as well as CII-rating.

“As the maritime industry is rather conservative and is also facing challenges on data capturing related to old vessels/fleets, we wanted to lower the bar for shipowners to start digitalizing their fleet. Vessel Insight Access is an important addition to our offering, as the contextualization of data gathered will play a key role in ongoing work in reducing emissions and costs within shipping”, Mortensvik says.

