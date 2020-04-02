Klaveness Ship Management Expands Contract With Veracity by DNV GL

M/V Balboa (DNV GL) By The Maritime Executive 04-02-2020 09:43:26

With the successful outcome of the pilot project, Klaveness Ship Management (Klaveness) now expands its contract with Veracity to include another eight of its vessels. The pilot project has shown that reduction in fuel consumption can be achieved by combining and visualizing operational, positioning and engine data. The new contract will expand the scope of the Veracity deliveries to include more vessels and new use cases.

Veracity by DNVGL (Veracity) started a pilot project with Klaveness in 2019 to collect data from the onboard operational systems on three pilot vessels. Veracity partnered with Arundo Analytics (Arundo) to install Arundo Edge Agent software onboard and stream data onto the Veracity data platform. On Veracity, the data is secured, stored, contextualized and combined with other data sources such as position data. This ‘fit-for-purpose’ data is then made available by Arundo and Klaveness for analytics, visualization and data-sharing.

Klaveness aimed to reduce fuel consumption and operational costs on the three pilot vessels- particularly related to optimizing Auxiliary Engines utilization. Another main objective was to make the operations more transparent between the onboard officers, office personnel and manufacturers by having updated data available onshore in the Veracity platform/cloud solution.

By combining data from different systems and visualizing them in a common dashboard, Klaveness could immediately detect inefficiencies in engine utilization, leading to less than optimal fuel consumption as well as higher maintenance and spare part costs.

“Klaveness has done a meticulous pilot of the solution with full installation onboard three vessels streaming data to the Veracity Cloud - for almost one year. The data is contextualized according to the vessel information standard promoted by ISO and DNV GL. They have also leveraged the Veracity support for remote work. This shows digital thought leadership and lays the foundation for a fleet scale data management solution,” says Mikkel Skou, Director of Veracity. ”We are very pleased that Klaveness now chooses to expand the project based on the positive results.”

At the start of the Pilot, Klaveness had a hypothesis that they did not utilize their engines optimally - but it was not until they ran the project with Veracity that they were able to test this hypothesis. In addition, Klaveness reported improved communication between crew and superintendents, as a result of having common data to talk around.

Ernst Meyer, COO of Klaveness says, “In Klaveness we have high digital ambitions and by live-streaming sensor data to shore we can change our operating models both onboard and in the office. The outcome can be less accidents, less CO2 emissions, higher revenues and lower costs. Through Veracity/Arundo we have established the opportunity. Our job now is to establish new ways of working to utilize the data streams.”

