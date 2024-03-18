King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam Breaking Records by Handling 235,820 TEUs

[By: Saudi Ports Authority]

In February 2024, King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam achieved a new record by handling 235,820 TEUs, an increase of 25.41% compared to the previous throughput of 166,956 TEUs in 2023. This marks the highest monthly handling in the history of the port, reflecting the growing efforts of “Mawani” in developing it, which contributed to enhancing its productivity, improving its operational efficiency, and supporting its operational and logistical capabilities.

The statistics for incoming containers reached 142,673 TEUs, representing a remarkable 48.95% rise in capacity compared to 95,787 TEUs in the same period in 2023, while the statistics for outgoing containers increased by 24.67% to reach 86,250 TEUs compared to 69,184 last year. Moreover, ship traffic increased by 247.46% to reach 6,897 ships, compared to 1,985 ships in 2023.

This achievement confirms the pioneering operational and logistical capabilities possessed by King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, through its 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, with a capacity of up to 105 million tons of goods and TEUs, in addition to specialized stations, advanced equipment, and modern machinery enabling it to handle various types of cargo. This aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), solidifying the Kingdom’s standing as a global logistics hub bridging three continents.

It is worth noting that King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam succeeded in breaking the record it set in January 2024 by handling 215,179 TEUs, confirming its role in enhancing the Kingdom’s leadership in the maritime sector and maximizing its ability to improve the transportation and logistics industry.