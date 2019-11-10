Keppel Breaks Ground for Saigon Sports City

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-10 17:47:19

Deepening its presence in Vietnam, the Keppel Group held the groundbreaking ceremony for Saigon Sports City, a 64-hectare site which will be developed into a smart, integrated township in the prime District 2 of Ho Chi Minh City.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Guest-of-Honour H.E. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Deputy Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and H.E. Catherine Wong, Singapore’s Ambassador to Vietnam; Dr Lee Boon Yang, Chairman of Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel Corporation); Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation, senior management of Keppel Land and Keppel Urban Solutions, as well as over 200 guests.



Speaking at the groundbreaking event, Loh Chin Hua said, “Keppel has been participating in and contributing to Vietnam’s growth for close to three decades, especially in Ho Chi Minh City, where we have a quality portfolio of residential and commercial developments. The groundbreaking of Saigon Sports City marks a new phase in Keppel’s engagement of Ho Chi Minh City. Leveraging the Keppel Group’s capabilities in providing solutions for sustainable urbanization, Keppel Land and Keppel Urban Solutions are collaborating for the master planning and development of Saigon Sports City, which will be developed into a vibrant, integrated township and an iconic landmark in Ho Chi Minh City.”

At the ceremony, Tan Swee Yiow, CEO of Keppel Land, presented a contribution of VND 100 billion (approximately S$5.8 million), on behalf of Keppel, in support of infrastructural development in District 2 of Ho Chi Minh City. The contribution, which was received by Nguyen Phuoc Hung, Chairman of District 2 People’s Committee, reflects Keppel’s commitment to contribute to the community wherever it operates.

When completed, Saigon Sports City will feature about 4,300 premium homes as well as Vietnam’s one-stop sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub. Biophilic design principles will be adopted in Saigon Sports City, including natural cross-ventilation throughout the development, generous space between buildings for natural light, a contiguous fitness circuit, lush landscaping with locally-sourced flora and picturesque water features with natural filtration, to create a green and beautiful environment.

Keppel will also work with best-in-class local and international partners to offer innovative urban solutions including smart security, smart mobility and environmental infrastructure solutions, among others. The first phase of Saigon Sports City will comprise residential and commercial spaces as well as sports facilities.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.