KENC Appoints Singapore Agent

Rene Birsak By The Maritime Executive 02-24-2021 01:27:35

As part of KENC’s growth strategy, KENC has joined forces with Rene Birsak to expand its footprint in Singapore and surrounding countries.

With over 30 years of offshore experience, Rene is a true professional. He left his role as vessel manager at Thome Group to start TCMO, a technical maritime and offshore consultancy. As an independent agent, Rene will be the extension of KENC in the Singapore region.

Rene Birsak: “I am very happy to work together with KENC and leverage my local network and offshore experience to bring KENC’s expertise into Singapore”.

Vincent Vinkoert, business development manager at KENC: “We are very happy to have Rene on board and are very much looking forward to the cooperation. Singapore fits perfectly in our growth strategy as it is a global maritime hub and a perfect base to serve the surrounding countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and even the growing offshore wind market in Taiwan.”



