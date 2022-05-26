Keel Laying Ceremony for Ireland’s Main Port Held at Eregli Shipyard

On May 16 th , keel laying ceremony for Main Port’s MED-A2850 order was held at Eregli Shipyard. The ceremony was attended by Main Port’s Fleet Director, Dermot Curtin; Eregli Shipyard Manager Kemal Bektas and Med Marine Sales Manager Melis Ucuncu.

The MED-A2850 is 28 x 13 meter vessel built to facilitate a crew of 8. The vessel design is from the Robert Allan RAstar 2800, Canada’s Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Company.

The vessel will be built at Ere?li Shipyard in the Zonguldak region of Turkey. Its completion and delivery is scheduled for early 2023.

Technical details:

LENGTH O.A. 28,00 m

BEAM, MOULDED 13,00 m

DEPTH, LEAST MOULDED 5,10 m

DESIGN DRAFT 5,70 m

B.P 50 tonnes

APPROX. SPEED 12.5 KNOTS

COMPLEMENT 8 Persons

Med Marine’s Sales Manager Melis Üçüncü says: "‘Mainport is a very valuable client of ours; it is a great pleasure to be building for them once again. We are looking forward to deliver the vessel in early 2023. We are also looking forward to further cooperation between Main Port and Med Marine in the future."

