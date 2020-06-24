Kalmarine Hires Robert “Graham” Couser as VP of Business Development

By The Maritime Executive 06-24-2020 11:21:31

Kalmarine Inc. announced that Robert “Graham” Couser has joined Kalmarine to assist and further develop the company and their growing presence in the worldwide maritime industry.

Graham brings a wealth of experience from all sectors of the marine industry, notably, his tenure at Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport, Grand Bahama, where he was instrumental in the development and growth of the shipyard from a “greenfield” into one of the world’s leading shipyards for cruise ship drydocking, refit and refurbishment projects. Graham’s career in the industry spanning some four decades, has included periods in new construction, ship repair, project management, commercial management, and business development.

With immediate effect Graham joins Kalmarine as the Vice President of Business Development and will assume responsibility for account and relationship management, Graham comments “I am excited to join this dedicated and passionate team, I look forward to supporting and offering their expertise in naval architecture, design, marine engineering, consultancy and project management to the wider marine market.”

Graham will lead and develop the Kalmarine sales, marketing and relationship management efforts while working closely with Kalmarine leadership on their recent expansion to Europe.

Douglas Frongillo, CEO of Kalmarine said “Graham’s broad range of experience in business development, commercial and project management will be a welcome addition to our team. The increasing demand and nature of the enquiries from our clients required an experienced addition to our team, for someone who will fit in with our management philosophy and strategic direction, Graham will most definitely play a key role in providing and implementing high quality solutions for our clients.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.