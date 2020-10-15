Kalmarine Delivers Interior Design Service for Dream Cruises

By The Maritime Executive 10-15-2020 02:46:24

Kalmarine recently delivered the architectural interior design and installation work packages to Starboard Cruise Services for the upcoming Dream Cruises’ Global Dream, featuring the first T Galleria by DFS at sea.

Working in close cooperation with Starboard Cruise Services and their product brand partners the design features upscale retail offerings for nearly 18,000 sqft (1,673sqm) of retail space. The retail concept creates a harmonious shopping experience for the traveler throughout various venues offering fine jewelry and watches, beauty & fragrance, and fashion accessories, as well as newly envisioned flexible real estate enabling Starboard to showcase special retail offerings and limited time experiences.

Specifically designed for the Asian cruise market, Dream Cruises’ Global Dream vessel will be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity, accommodating more than 9,000 passengers and 2,500 crew during peak holiday seasons. The T Galleria venue on-board will be one of Starboard Cruise Services’ largest retail footprints at sea.

“Ensuring the overall project is positioned to achieve success while keeping costs and risk low is a pillar in the Kalmarine model. By including architectural design in our commitment to Starboard Cruise Services for this project, we are able to move toward a more comprehensive “turn-key” management and development approach reducing the opportunity for risk and unforeseen challenges,” according to Douglas Frongillo, CEO at Kalmarine.

