Kalmar & Super Terminais New Equipment Order for Manaus Container Terminal

[By: Kalmar]

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with long-term Brazilian customer Super Terminais Ltd. (Super Terminais) to supply a wide variety of equipment and services for its Manaus terminal in northern Brazil. Super Terminais is recognized for efficiency and concern for sustainability in operations. The order comprises four Kalmar reachstackers, two Kalmar empty container handlers, eight Kalmar Essential terminal tractors and the Kalmar Insight performance management tool and was booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2023 order intake. Delivery of the machines is scheduled for Q3 2024.

Super Terminais aims to be the most efficient private terminal in the Manaus Industrial Complex. The company is part of a group with more than 30 years of experience in the transport and logistics market. Super Terminais recently invested in the expansion of its operations, adding 180 metres of wharf. The new Kalmar machines will be an integral part of this expansion project and will join Super Terminais’ already extensive fleet of Kalmar equipment.

Marcello Di Gregorio, Managing Director, Super Terminais: “We currently operate a fleet of over 40 Kalmar machines and have always been exceptionally satisfied with their reliability and fuel efficiency. As a result, it was a straightforward decision to once again select Kalmar to support our terminal expansion plans.”

Alexander Esse, Sales Manager, Ports & Terminals, Kalmar Americas: “Super Terminais is a key customer in the Americas region and a partner with whom we have a long history. The new fleet of machines will deliver world-class reliability and productivity to support Super Terminais in making their terminal expansion project a success and maintaining their position as a market-leading container terminal.”