“K” LINE to Trial Inmarsat Maritime's New Bonded Network Service NexusWave

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, are pleased to announce that “K” LINE will conduct a trial of Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on “K” LINE's fleet. NexusWave seamlessly integrates multiple high-speed networks in real time to enable high-speed, always-on ship-to-shore communications, thereby enhancing digitalization of ship operation and environmental response, as well as the welfare of seafarers.

The implementation of these trials will start this month.

Launched in May this year, NexusWave is a unique bonded multi-dimensional network, designed to offer high-speed connectivity, unlimited data, global coverage, and ‘secure by design’ infrastructure for office-like and home-like experiences. The service integrates globally reliable Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and as-available coastal LTE service – enhanced by an L-band layer for resiliency, to deliver fast, always-on connectivity. NexusWave also features enterprise grade firewall security.



Akihiro Fujimaru, Managing Executive Officer of “K” LINE, said: “In recent years, there has been an increase in data transmission to enhance safety and quality. As such, we require connectivity services that are fast, reliable and global. Furthermore, high-speed internet connectivity will greatly contribute to reforms to onboard workstyles and automated ship navigation. Maintaining connections with family and friends is quite crucial for preserving the well-being of our crew. NexusWave promises to fulfil these needs well into the future, especially with the anticipated service launch of the high-capacity ViaSat-3 Ka-band satellites. This technology will also bolster our digitalisation initiatives moving forward”



Ben Palmer OBE, President of Inmarsat Maritime, commented: "We are honoured that a leading global shipping operator has chosen to trial NexusWave on its fleet. Our partnership with “K” LINE is focused on delivering robust and reliable connectivity solutions that support its operational success and meet “K” LINE's long-term strategic needs. Its early adoption of our high-capacity global service highlights the strategic foresight of “K” LINE’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to sustain and enhance its competitive edge."