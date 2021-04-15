Justine James Joins Compass Logistics & Marine

Justine James, Director of Sales & Marketing By The Maritime Executive 04-15-2021 01:22:27

Justine James recently joined Compass Logistics & Marine as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Justine is a University of Florida graduate, specializing in communications, advertising, marketing and business. She spent the next 17 years working in sales & marketing at WPLG Local 10, the ABC affiliate in South Florida.

On a personal side, Justine is an eighth-generation Floridian and a direct descendant of George Colee, who immigrated to the St. Augustine area from England in 1821. Her maiden name “Colee” is directly affiliated with downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Colee Hammock area.

Compass Logistics & Marine is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned logistics company based in South Florida. We specialize in customs brokerage, import/export, yacht and aviation, government and military, trucking and warehousing. With 35 years of experience, a service first approach and a worldwide network, our team is ready to create custom solutions that fit your needs and exceed expectations.



