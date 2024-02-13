John Barnard Joins Gibdock as Commercial Director

[By: Gibdock]

Gibdock, a leading ship repair yard, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. John Barnard to its team. With over 15 years of experience in the Ship Repair and Ship Building industries, John's wealth of knowledge and leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing Gibdock's capabilities.

A graduate from the University of Southampton with a Masters in Ship Science in 2008, John began his career as a Naval Architect at Cammell Laird in the UK. His journey in the maritime sector has been marked by diverse roles, encompassing technical, commercial, and production functions across both defence and commercial markets.

John has garnered extensive experience as a Ship Manager, successfully overseeing projects such as military refits, passenger ferry conversions and lengthening initiatives, in-service support contracts, and offshore mobilisations and de-mobilisations. Notably, he has served as Project Director for prestigious projects, including three new build ferries and the Type 45 Power Improvement Project.

In his previous role as Technical Director at Cammell Laird, John was responsible for leading the technical, bids, estimating, and planning teams. His expertise and leadership were integral to the success of projects with high-profile customers, including the Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carrier builds, the Type 45 Power Improvement Project, and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Cluster contracts.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Barnard to Gibdock at this exciting juncture in our journey." remarked Simon Gillett, Owner and CEO. "His exceptional track record in managing and leading diverse maritime engineering projects aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to strengthen Gibdock's position as a leading engineering and ship repair facility."

John's appointment comes at a time when Gibdock is strategically positioning itself for a vibrant maritime future. His proven leadership and project management skills are expected to contribute significantly to Gibdock's growth and success.