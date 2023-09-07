Jiangnan Shipyard BrilliancE Liquefied Gas Containment System Awarded AiP

Modern Design Builds on Groundbreaking Type B Tank Technology

John McDonald, ABS President and COO, presents the AIP to KeYi Hu, Jiangnan Shipyard Chief Technology Officer

[By: ABS]

ABS has awarded Jiangnan Shipyard approval in principle (AIP) for its BrilliancE II IMO Type B cryogenic liquefied gas containment system for very large ethane carriers (VLEC).

The BrilliancE II advances the original BrilliancE system first seen in the ABS-classed VLEC Pacific Ineos Belstaff, which was launched at Jiangnan Shipyard in 2021.

“We have proudly supported innovations from Jiangnan Shipyard for many years and look forward to continuing our work together as this next-generation design moves through engineering and technical analysis,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

“Jiangnan is not content with repeating the previous design of VLEC for identical construction. BrilliancE II is the outcome of significant effects on the optimization of ship performance, enhancement of cargo containment system as well as the flexibilities of cargo fitness and selection of decarbonization solutions on basis of existing design,” said Hu Keyi, the Chief of Corporate Technology, Jiangnan.

ABS is the world’s premier classification society for developing advanced gas carriers with more than 50 years of experience. Learn more here.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.