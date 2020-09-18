Jens Martin Jensen Appointed CEO of Athenian Holdings

Jens Martin Jensen, CEO of Athenian Holdings By The Maritime Executive 09-18-2020 04:59:22

Athenian Holdings are pleased to announce they have appointed Jens Martin Jensen as their Chief Executive Officer.

Jens previously held high profile positions, as CEO at Frontline Management and Premuda Spa, as well as senior executive roles at New Fortress Energy, Maersk/A.P. Moller group, Pillarstone Europe and Island Shipbrokers Singapore. His wealth of knowledge and experience amassed during his 35 year career within the shipping industry will be invaluable in Athenian’s future development.

Athenian Holdings is a part of the Kyriakou Family holdings which includes Antenna Group, an international media and entertainment organization as well as diversified investments in several sectors.

Athenian Holding owns modern VLCCs which are all technically managed by Athenian Sea Carriers headed by CEO Christos Stathis in Athens, with commercial activities handled by Athenian Tankers UK.

The Kyriakou family has been invested in shipping for several generations with great success. The family is keen to further expand their interests in this sector for the years to come under Jens’ management and leadership.

Jens Martin Jensen remarked: “I am truly delighted to be joining the Athenian group and family, at a very interesting time in both shipping and oil markets, and to help grow the business and activities of the company working alongside dedicated and experienced colleagues.”

